Battered but not broken: how global trade is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

With higher energy prices also driving up food prices, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization has raised the alarm over food security in Africa and the Middle East.



Ukraine's exports have all but stopped. No one knows for sure how much its next harvest will be affected. Fertilisers, pesticides and fuel are scarce.



Men are being summoned to join the fight. Farm supplies are redirected to besieged cities and to the army. The remaining trade routes to the west are threatened.



Russia has temporarily banned grain exports to its former Soviet Union neighbours. Along with these self-imposed restrictions, its Ministry of Industry and Trade has also recommended halting fertiliser exports.



Russia is the world's biggest producer of ammonium nitrate, accounting for about a third of global exports. This will have knock-on effects for other major grain exporters such as Brazil, which imports about 85per cent of its fertilisers, mostly from Russia.



Trade lanes



The 27 nations of the European Union, the United States and Canada have closed their airspace to Russian planes. Russia in return has closed its airspace to 36 nations. This has consequences for transport costs.



Going around Russia, the largest country in the world with 11 percent of its land mass, is not trivial if you are flying from Asia to Europe. The cargo division of Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa estimates doing so will reduce its airfreight capacity by about 10 percent. FedEx has added a war surcharge.



The war also has consequences for China's new Silk Road to Europe, the world's longest freight rail line, on which the nation has spent US 900 billion. While China's exports by rail are still tiny compared to shipping, they have been growing quickly.



Rail routes helped alleviate the pressure on Chinese ports during the pandemic. These pressures have been building again with COVID outbreaks and hard lockdowns in port cities such as Tianjin, Shenzhen and Shanghai (the world's largest port).



The main route from China to Europe goes through through Russia and Belarus. There is an alternative route to Turkey through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan but this is less established.



China can also, of course, continue to use container ships. But a key geostrategic goal of its Belt and Road initiative is to secure trade routes safe from the US navy. This may dampen China's enthusiasm for an extended conflict between Russia and the NATO nations.



The Russian invasion is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, a challenge to European democracies, and a strong head wind to economic recovery everywhere.



A potentially long conflict may be ahead of us. It is reshaping global supply chains, but for how long and by how much remains to be seen.