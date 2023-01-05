Battle Royale: Harry recounts how William assaulted him, called Meghan 'rude'

In both instances, they suggested that the royal family was not only racist, but also orchestrated the barrage of negative media stories on Meghan, which they cited as the main reason for them to move out of Buckingham Palace and then go to America.



The extraordinary scene recounted in 'Spare,' which Harry says resulted in a visible injury to his back, is one of many in the autobiography, which will be published worldwide next week and is likely to spark a serious furore for the British royal family, according to The Guardian.



Harry, The Guardian adds, writes that William wanted to talk about "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their relationship and struggles with the press.



But when William arrived at Nottingham Cottage -- where Harry was then living, in the grounds of Kensington Palace -- he was, according to Harry, already "piping hot."



After William complained about Meghan, Harry writes, Harry told him he was repeating the press narrative and that he expected better. But William, Harry says, was not being rational, leading to the two men shouting over each other.



Harry, The Guardian adds, then accused his brother of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare.