BBC sports coverage disrupted for second day over Gary Lineker's suspension

"The central thing that people want to know is that there isn't any kind of political agenda in the way the BBC goes about its business, which I'm not saying there is, but that is the confidence people need to have," he added.



The Conservative government attacked Lineker's Nazi comparison of a planned illegal migrant crackdown as unacceptable, with UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman among the ministers who branded it "offensive".



"I think it is, from a personal point of view, to hear that characterisation is offensive because my husband is Jewish, my children are therefore direct descendants from people who were murdered in gas chambers during the Holocaust," Braverman told the BBC in the wake of the row earlier this week.