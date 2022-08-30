'Beast' an innovative spin on man versus animal conflict: Idris Elba

Hollywood star Idris Elba says bringing elements like grief, fear, anger and love together in a survival drama can be tricky, but his upcoming film "Beast" combines them all convincingly.



Directed by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur of Everest and "The Deep" fame, "Beast" follows Elba's Dr Nate Samuels who has to protect himself and his two teenage daughters from being hunted by a massive rogue lion during their trip to South Africa, where their recently deceased mother grew up.



The classic theme of man versus nature, the British star said, has been given an "innovative spin" in the film by combining it with an emotional story.



"If I'm honest, all the ingredients for this film are a little bit contradictory. It's like, 'Which film do we want to make?' A film about loss, a father-daughter relationship, fear or do we want to make a film about poaching or the environment?

"The challenge was trying to put all those ingredients into a cup, which I believe is an innovative spin on the man versus animal genre," Elba told PTI in a virtual roundtable interview.