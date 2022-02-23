Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov

President Putin is blatantly and violently breaking the laws and principles that have kept the peace across Europe and around the world for decades. Yesterday at an emergency session of the UN Security Council requested by Ukraine, the United States and many other countries condemned Russia's renewed attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, Blinken said.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that the entire world stands today with Ukraine.



Putin wants much more than a war-torn piece of Ukrainian land and people living there. What stops him is only our unity and resolve, and we can still stop him. Ukraine continues the engagement with the United States, EU, and NATO in diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, he said.



Kuleba called for sustained pressure on Russia.



If that involves regular issuance of executive orders or new sanctions, we will be more than happy to see that, Kuleba added.