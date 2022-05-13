Beijing to conduct 3 more rounds of mass Covid testing

Beijing will conduct three additional rounds of mass nucleic acid testing in 12 districts from Friday to Sunday, as the Chinese capital is making all-out efforts to contain the latest resurgence of Covid-19 infections.



The 12 districts comprise all the urban and major suburban districts, namely, Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing and Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, Xinhua news agency quoted Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, as saying at a press briefing.



Xu called on locals to reduce movement to cut off the transmission chain of the virus, assuring that the city's routine operation and the supply of daily necessities will not be affected.