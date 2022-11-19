Beijing under semi-lockdown as new COVID-19 cases hit China

The district government of Chaoyang also advised residents not to leave the area unless necessary, and if they do, they must provide negative nucleic acid test results taken within 48 hours, official media here reported on Saturday.



After Chaoyang, other districts of Dongcheng, Xicheng, Tongzhou, Yanqing, Changping, Shunyi and Haidian uploaded letters on their official media accounts, urging people to reduce cross-district personnel flow and avoid unnecessary trips.



Some major shopping malls across the city have also suspended dining-in services following the current epidemic prevention and control measures.



Beijing on Friday reported 515 COVID-19 cases while the Chinese mainland recorded 25,000 cases, a very high by Chinese standards, according to official data.



The periodic spikes in coronavirus cases in almost all the cities in China for the past two years which led to lockdowns and disrupted people's lives, supply chains and the economy, is wearing down people.



There are reports of sporadic public protests in the industrial city of Guangzhou.