Beirut bombed, Iran attacked, UAE, Saudi hit as West Asia peace remains most fragile

Within hours of the announcement of a two-week ceasefire agreed to by the United States and Iran on Wednesday morning, the office of Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that it would not stop military action in Lebanon. Pakistan’s prime minister Shahbaz Sharif was categorical in stating that war would stop in the entire region including in Lebanon. Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi was also quoted as saying that Iran would not accept a ‘partial peace’ and that Israeli attacks must cease in Lebanon.

Four hours after the ceasefire announcement, Netanyahu's office issues a statement in English, welcoming the pause on Iran but explicitly stating "the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon. Netanyahu’s defence minister claimed 10 per cent of Lebanon as part of Israel and his finance minister had said Israel's border should be the Litani river in Lebanon. The statement issued only in English, and not in Hebrew, suggested that it was aimed at Washington, or more specifically Trump and the international press, not Israelis.

There were palpable anger and frustration in Israel, reported various media outlets, because the US had apparently not consulted Tel Aviv. There was no conversation between Trump and Netanyahu and Israeli politicians were livid that Israel was not at the table and was not part of the negotiation. Netanyahu himself went silent, which revived speculation whether he is actually alive or in charge. Israeli hard liners gave vent to their frustration at the ‘strategic disaster’ and blamed Netanyahu for not achieving any of the goals he had set before initiating the war.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid posted, “There has never been such a political disaster in all of our history. Israel wasn't even at the table when decisions were made concerning the core of our national security. The military carried out everything that was asked of it, the public demonstrated amazing resilience, but Netanyahu failed politically, failed strategically, and didn't meet a single one of the goals that he himself set. It will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu wrought due to arrogance, negligence, and a lack of strategic planning”.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) bombed 100 locations in Lebanon in a span of 10 minutes in the afternoon, reported war correspondent Steve Sweeney from Beirut. “Beirut is under attack. Bombs going off all around us, multiple strikes across many parts of the city. Can’t post footage now for obvious reasons but people are desperately trying to find a place of safety. 100 strikes in 10 minutes across Lebanon. This is a clear message that there is no ceasefire on Israel’s part and that it is escalating its attacks on civilian areas,” posted Sweeney and within minutes IDF confirmed it had carried out the attacks.

Israeli sources claimed senior Trump administration officials told Israel that the US would insist on the removal of Iran's nuclear material, no uranium enrichment, and elimination of the ballistic missiles during the upcoming negotiations, reported Channel 12 in Israel. These positions are however the opposite of what Iran's Supreme National Security Council claimed the US had agreed to.

Hours before the ceasefire was announced, Israel carried out airstrikes against the "China-Iran Railway", which opened on 3 June 2025, with funding from China. It was designed to allow Iranian oil to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca, traveling directly to China—thereby saving 20 days in transit time.