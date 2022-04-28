Ben Stokes succeeds Joe Root to be appointed captain of England men's Test team

"I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben. He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity," stated Key.



He previously captained England in the first Test against West Indies in 2020 after a Covid-19 enforced shutdown when Root missed the match to attend the birth of his second child, which ended in a defeat. Stokes also led a makeshift ODI squad, forced by Covid-19 outbreak, to a 3-0 series victory over Pakistan last year before taking a mental health break from the game and returning for the men's Ashes in Australia.



"I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men's Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt. He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It's an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team," said ECB CEO Tom Harrison.