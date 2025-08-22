Netanyahu’s balancing act: Calls for Gaza truce talks while approving city assault

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent mixed signals on Thursday, 21 August, announcing “immediate negotiations” for a Gaza truce and the release of hostages, even as he approved military plans to capture Gaza City, the enclave’s largest urban centre.

During a visit to an Israeli military base near Gaza, Netanyahu said he had endorsed the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) operation to “defeat Hamas” but also instructed officials to explore a deal to end the conflict on “terms acceptable to Israel.”

"I came to approve the IDF's plans to take control of Gaza City and to defeat Hamas," Netanyahu said on Thursday, during a visit to a military base near the Palestinian enclave.

"At the same time, I instructed to begin immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and an end to the war on terms acceptable to Israel," he said.