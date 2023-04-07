Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

According to the report, when Biden took office on January 20, 2021, "the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country."



At the same time, the US had only 2,500 troops on the ground, the lowest since 2001, and President Biden was facing Trump's near-term deadline to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan by May 2021, or the Taliban would resume its attacks on US and allied troops, it said.



It said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified on September 28, 2021, "The intelligence was clear that if we did not leave in accordance with that agreement, the Taliban would recommence attacks on our forces."



John Kirby, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications, told reporters here that the Biden administration was "proud" of its withdrawal from Afghanistan.



"The president's very proud of the manner in which the men and women of the military, the Foreign Service, and the intelligence community conducted this withdrawal," he said.