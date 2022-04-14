Biden announces additional $800mn in aid to Ukraine

The new package, the US President said, "will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine."



"These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters," he said, adding that the US will continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from its allies and partners around the world, Xinhua news agency reported.