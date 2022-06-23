Biden appoints Indian-American scientist to cabinet

US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American scientist, Arati Prabhakar to his cabinet as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), according to the White House.



Her nomination, which would make her the current second Indian-American cabinet member alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, was sent to the Senate for confirmation on Wednesday, the White House said.



She will also become the President's chief advisor for science and technology and a co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology



The White House credited Prabhakar with a role long before the pandemic in paving the way for Covid vaccines that use mRNA technology.



It said that "the development of a rapid-response mRNA vaccine platform" under Prabhakar's leadership while she was the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, (DARPA) from 2012 to 2017 made "possible the fastest safe and effective vaccine development in world history in response to Covid-19".