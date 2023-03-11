Biden appoints two Indian-Americans to Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations

US President Joe Biden on Friday named two Indian-Americans, Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council, to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

On Friday, Biden announced his intent to appoint 14 people to the Advisory Committee, which provides overall policy advice to the United States Trade Representative on matters of development, implementation, and administration of the US trade policy.

Among these include negotiating objectives and bargaining positions before entering into trade agreements, the impact of the implementation of trade agreements, matters concerning the operation of any trade agreement once entered into, and other matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States, the White House said.