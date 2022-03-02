Biden bans Russian planes from American airspace

President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is closing its airspace to Russian planes, asserting that this along with other punitive measures would weaken Russia.

"Tonight, I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy. The Ruble has lost 30 per cent of its value, Biden told lawmakers in his maiden State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

He said the Russian stock market has lost 40 per cent of its value and trading remains suspended. Russia's economy is reeling and President Vladimir Putin alone is to blame, he said.