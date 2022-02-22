Biden blocks trade, investment in parts of Ukraine recognised as independent by Russia

Soon thereafter, Biden also spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin's decision to purportedly recognise the independence of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. He updated President Zelenskyy on the United States' response, including our plan to issue sanctions, the White House said.



Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine, it added.



In a joint statement, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul and House Armed Services Committee Lead Republican Mike Rogers demanded that the US must immediately impose real costs for this blatant act of aggression and flagrant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Unfortunately, the sanctions previewed by the White House thus far are the definition of impotence. With reports that Putin is now sending troops into the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk under the guise of peacekeepers,' now is not the time for symbolic pinpricks that will serve only to embolden Putin and endanger our friends in Ukraine, they said.



Now is the time for President Biden to impose sanctions that strike at the heart of the Russian economy, and permanently end Nord Stream 2 once and for all, as he promised the world he would do, the two Republicans said.

