Biden calls for "national unity" after assassination attempt on Trump; orders independent review

US President Joe Biden on Sunday, 14 July described the attack on Donald Trump as an “assassination attempt” and appealed for "national unity", a day after the shooting on the former president shocked the entire world.

Trump, 78, survived the attempt on his life on Saturday when a 20-year-old shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear.

The shooting, which left one spectator dead and two others critically injured, is being investigated as an attempted assassination. The male attacker was also shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

Biden addressed the nation on Sunday afternoon after receiving a briefing in the White House Situation Room by his top national security team.

“As I said last night, there is no place in America for this kind of violence or any violence for that matter," Biden said.

"An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. Everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not American. And we cannot allow this to happen,” he said.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now. Unity. We’ll debate, and we’ll disagree, that’s not going to change. But we’ll not lose sight of who we are as Americans,” said Biden, who returned from his weekend vacation in Delaware at midnight.

Biden said the FBI is leading the investigation that is still in its early stages.

“We don’t yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. We know who he is. I urge everyone, everyone, please, don’t make assumptions about his motives or affiliations. Let the FBI do their job and their partner agencies do their job,” he said.

President Biden said that he directed an independent review of national security at the election rally in Butler town to assess what happened and asserted that he instructed this investigation to be thorough and swift.