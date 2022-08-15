Biden calls India, US 'indispensable partners'

US President Joe Biden on Sunday called India and the US "indispensable partners" on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

"The United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement.

As the two countries also celebrate 75 years of establishing diplomatic ties, the US President said further, "India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity."