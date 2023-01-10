Biden declares emergency in California as winter storms continue

Since late December, 12 people have died from storm-related impacts, including flooding, more than the number of civilians who lost their lives to wildfires in the past two years combined, according to a statement released by the governor's office.



"We are in the middle of a deadly barrage of winter storms -- and California is using every resource at its disposal to protect lives and limit damage," said Newsom in the statement.



"We are taking the threat from these storms seriously, and want to make sure that Californians stay vigilant as more storms head our way," the Governor added.



Winter storms continued to hit California with heavy rains, causing flooding, road closures and power outages in many regions across the state.



"California is expecting a stronger and more widespread atmospheric river that will bring strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms," the Governor's office tweeted on Monday, adding that "this is serious -- stay safe, make the necessary preparations, and limit non-essential travel".



Nearly 100,000 homes and businesses in California were still without power as of Monday, according to PowerOutage.us, a website which collects live power outage data from utilities all over the country.