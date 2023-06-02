Biden falls on stage during Air Force Academy event, White House says "he's fine"

The president landed on his right hip before lifting himself up on his right hand, CNN reported.

A group of men, including an official with the Air Force Academy and two Secret Service agents, grasped onto Biden's arms to help him back to his feet.

Footage of the incident showed the President appearing to point at one of two sandbags used to prop up his teleprompter as he was helped up by an Air Force official and two members of his Secret Service detail.

He was seen walking back to his seat unassisted and later jogging back to his motorcade when the ceremony ended shortly after the accident.

Addressing reporters after stepping off Marine One Thursday evening, the President joked and said, "I got sandbagged".

"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt wrote on Twitter.