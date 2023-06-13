Biden family to host intimate dinner for Modi on June 21; hot ticket state dinner on June 22

According to the official, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, on June 23, there will be a lunch at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“There will be a number of events while the Prime Minister is here celebrating various elements in the relationship, technology, education, and training. Basically, the Prime Minister has asked for an extremely robust schedule, and that's what we've done. We have essentially given him almost a full slate of events that, in many respects, makes clear why we think the US-India relationship is so important,” said the official.

Responding to a question, the senior administration official said the details of the dinner and other activities would be released by the White House in the coming days.

“But I will tell you, it's very special. It has been curated in a way to appeal to the prime minister. It will be a nice and appropriate gesture of a close partnership between the two leaders,” said the official.

While the number of guests invited for the State Dinner remains a closely guarded secret, the official confirmed that it is much larger than the 120 that can be accommodated in the State Dining Room of the White House, the traditional venue of the State Dinner.

“Yes (pitching the tent on the South Lawns of the White House). It will be extraordinarily glittery, wonderful, and with great entertainment. And I think it will be a wonderful celebration. We'll have many dimensions to it. And everyone is quite excited,” said the official.