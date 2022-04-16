Biden nominates Indian-American diplomat Rachna Sachdeva as his envoy for Mali

US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American diplomat Rachna Sachdeva Korhonen as his envoy to Mali, the White House has said, the third such nomination of an Indian-American in over a month.



A career member of the US Foreign Service, Korhonen currently serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary and the Executive Director of the combined Executive Offices of the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.



She previously was the Consul General and Principal Officer of the US Consulate in Dharan, Saudi Arabia, the White House said in a statement on Friday.