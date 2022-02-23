Biden-Putin summit not in the plans anymore: White House

The sanctions have been imposed on two large Russian financial institutions: V.E.B. and their military bank, as well as on Russian sovereign debt, which according to Biden is to "cut off Russia's government from Western financing".



Russia "can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either", the President said while announcing the sanctions.



Biden said that his administration "will also impose sanctions on Russia's elites and their family members. They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well".



Also on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also called off a Thursday meeting with his Russian counterpart, saying it no longer makes sense since Washington believes that a Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun.