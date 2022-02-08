Biden reaffirms Nord Stream 2 won't advance if Russia invades Ukraine

Scholz, for his part, repeatedly avoided directly mentioning Nord Stream 2, although it appeared that the pipeline was one of the subjects that most concerned reporters during the press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We will be united," the Chancellor said, speaking in English as if he wanted to give Americans reassurance. "We will act together. And we will take all the necessary steps, and all the necessary steps will be done by all of us together."



Biden and Scholz -- whose ongoing visit in the US is his first since assuming the chancellorship in December -- were both trying to exhibit the unwavering unity between Washington and Berlin vis-a-vis the handling of the ongoing crisis on Ukraine's borders.



There has been a great deal of frustration expressed by US media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill about Germany's decision not to aid Ukraine with lethal weapons, as well as what they perceived as the lack of clarity from Berlin on whether to turn off Nord Stream 2.