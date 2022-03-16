Biden signs $1.5 trln omnibus spending bill into law

"As we enter a new moment in the pandemic, Congress has not provided us with the funding we need to continue the Covid-19 response and minimize the pandemic's impact to the Nation and our economy," the White House said on Tuesday in a fact sheet.



"As the administration has warned, failure to fund these efforts now will have severe consequences as we will not be equipped to deal with a future surge. Waiting to provide funding once we're in a surge will be too late," said the White House.