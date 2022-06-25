Biden signs first gun reforms law in decades

US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law a legislation that makes modest changes in the gun laws of the country but marks a significant step on reforms in decades.





"Nothing is going to fill that void in their hearts," Biden said of survivors and relatives of gun violence victims. "But they lead the way so other families will not have the experience with pain and trauma that they have to live through."



"Their message to us was to do something. How many times have you heard that? Just do something? For God's sake, just do something. Well, today, we did," he added.



The bill, called "The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act", follows national outrage and frustration felt after killings of 10 African Americans in Buffalo, New York and 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas just 10 days apart in recent weeks.



Passed by the US Senate on Thursday and the House of Representatives on Friday, it expands background checks for prospective buyers between 18 and 21 (both the Buffalo and Uvalde shooters were 18) includes abusive dating partners in the list of those who could be prevented from buying guns, and, finally, it seeks to incentivise states to introduce red-flag laws that would allows law enforcement or relatives to prevent guns from falling in the hands of people who could harm either themselves or others.



The bill also seeks to pump in $15 billion into school safety and mental health care.