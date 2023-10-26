Biden urges two-state solution as 'path for peace'

In a press conference Wednesday, US President Joe Biden reiterated Israel's right to respond to the Hamas 7 October attacks and defend its citizens.

However, Biden added that Israel must do "everything in its power" to protect civilians in Gaza, who he said are the victims of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The US president also spoke about Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and the uptick in violence there since the Hamas attacks.

"I continue to be alarmed about extremist settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank," Biden said, accusing them of pouring gasoline on a fire. "They're attacking Palestinians in places that they're entitled to be." Biden said there should be a "path for peace" that includes a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

"Israelis and Palestinians equally deserve to live side by side in safety, dignity and in peace," said Biden. "There has to be a vision for what comes next."