Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war

While the West has been largely unified in confronting Russia after it invaded Ukraine, there's wide acknowledgement that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip at the global economy.



The bolstering of forces along NATO's eastern flank, almost certainly for at least the next 5-10 years if Russia is to be effectively dissuaded, will also put pressure on national budgets.



We need to do more, and therefore we need to invest more. There is a new sense of urgency and I expect that the leaders will agree to accelerate the investments in defense, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg before chairing the security alliance's summit.



En route to Brussels aboard Air Force One, Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters that what we would like to hear is that the resolve and unity that we've seen for the past month will endure for as long as it takes.



The energy crisis exacerbated by the war will be a particularly hot topic at the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response.



EU officials have said they will seek US help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country's economy.

Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.

To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession," Scholz said Wednesday.