Biggest and ‘most complete’ dinosaur skeleton to go on sale on November 16

The stage is set for "Vulcain", one of the biggest dinosaurs that roamed the earth 150 million years ago, to go under the hammer on November 16 in Paris.

French auction houses Collin du Bocage and Barbarossa have announced that the “most complete” and largest dino skeleton to be auctioned has already crossed its original estimates to $11-22 million (approx Rs 92-185 crore) since pre-registration bidding opened in July.

The majestic Apatosaurus skeleton was discovered in Wyoming in the US in 2018 and measures 20.50 metres with approximately 80 per cent of bones belonging to the same dinosaur - making it the most complete dinosaur skeleton to be discovered.

“Vulcain is the largest and most complete dinosaur that stands above them all. It is the ancient find of a lifetime,” Olivier Collin du Bocage, founder and auctioneer of Collin du Bocage, said in a statement.

With the market for dinosaur skeleton continuing to surge since the sale of T-Rex “Sue” in 1997 for USD 8.4 million and the record sale of “Apex” Stegosaurus for 44.6 million dollars earlier this year, the sale of “Vulcain” is expected to be one for the record books.