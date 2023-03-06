Bilawal Bhutto threatens to quit Pakistan cabinet over flood relief issue

Terming the first-ever digital census in the country a 'flawed exercise', the foreign minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had grave concerns over the ongoing census, The News reported.



"We had objected to the results of the 2018 census," he said, adding that there was a massive difference in the results of the Housing Census in Sindh compared to the other provinces.



The PPP leader said that they had demanded recounting of 10 per cent of the housing census.



He told the audience that the PPP could only support a genuine census drive conducted on a scientific basis in the country.



They couldn't support the latest census drive in its present form, The News reported.