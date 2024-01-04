Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew named in Jeffrey Epstein court files

Former US president Bill Clinton and the UK's Duke of York, Prince Andrew, have been named in the court documents detailing people who were connected to the late disgraced American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to media reports.

More than 900 pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to Epstein—who died by suicide in jail in 2019, as he awaited trial for federal sex-trafficking charges—were publicly released on Wednesday, 3 January, following an order by New York federal judge Loretta Preska.

This is the first set of files to be unsealed under an 18 December 2023 court order, with more expected in the coming weeks, reports CNN.

According to CNN, nearly 200 names are expected to surface, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople as well as politicians.

While ordering the release of the documents, Judge Preska said many of those named in the lawsuit had already been identified by the media or in the criminal trial of Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year jail term for crimes she committed with the late financier, the BBC reported.