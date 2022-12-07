Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault lawsuit from five accusers in New York

One of the plaintiffs is Lili Bernard, an actress who guest starred on 'The Cosby Show', and who first came forward with her allegation at a press conference with Gloria Allred in 2015. Bernard filed a separate suit against Cosby in New Jersey in 2021.



Bernard also attended the civil trial in Santa Monica, California, in June 2022, at which a jury ordered Cosby to pay $500,000 to Judy Huth for sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old in 1975.



Bernard, Ladd, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, and Jennifer Thompson filed the New York lawsuit under the Adult Survivors Act, which opens a one-year "lookback window" for accusers to file civil claims of sexual assault, regardless of the statute of limitations.



The window opened on November 24, six months after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the law. Unlike similar statutes in New York and other states, the law applies to accusers who were adults at the time of the alleged assaults.



Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, called the lawsuit "frivolous" and said the five women were part of a "parade of accusers" who had come forward between 2014 and 2016.