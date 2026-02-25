Bill Gates apologises to Foundation staff over Epstein ties, says he 'did nothing illicit': Report

During the town hall, Gates said he had two affairs with Russian women, which he described as personal mistakes that did not involve Epstein’s victims. “To be clear, I never spent any time with victims, the women around him,” he said, referring to images showing him with unidentified women whose faces were redacted in the released files.

Gates told employees that he first met Epstein in 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution. He acknowledged that he did not “properly check” Epstein’s background and continued meeting him until 2014, despite concerns raised by his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. “To give her credit, she was always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing,” he said.

According to the report, Gates admitted he flew on Epstein’s private jet and met him in Germany, France, New York and Washington, but said he never stayed overnight or visited Epstein’s private island.

Reflecting on the impact of the association, Gates told staff, “It definitely is the opposite of the values of the Foundation and the goals of the Foundation… our work is very reputational sensitive.”

A Gates Foundation spokesperson said Gates holds town halls twice a year and that he “spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions.”

Gates said Epstein had portrayed himself as well connected with billionaires and influential figures, which made the meetings appear “normalized” at the time. He also acknowledged that his own presence may have helped bolster Epstein’s reputation.

The philanthropist said 2014 was the last year he met Epstein, reiterating to staff that his association with the financier had been an error in judgment that he now regrets.