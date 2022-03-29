BIMSTEC member states must collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the BIMSTEC member states must collectively combat terrorism and violent extremism, as he emphasised India's commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime.

Speaking at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo, Jaishankar also said that co-operation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity and motor vehicles movement are key.

"Must also collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking," he tweeted.

"Emphasised our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation," he said in another tweet.