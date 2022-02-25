Bitcoin donations soar for Ukrainian army amid war with Russia

As Russia invaded Ukraine, people started donating the Ukrainian army in cryptocurrencies to support them and in the past 24 hours, more than $400,000 worth Bitcoins have been donated to just one group.



Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian NGO that raises crypto funds for the Ukrainian army, received more than $400,000 worth of digital tokens in the past day, according to data from blockchain and crypto analytics firm Elliptic.



The average amount donated is around $1,000 to $2,000, and the group has received at least 317 individual donations in the past two days, reports Fortune.



Pro-Ukraine groups and pro-crypto communities on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have also contributed.