Bitcoin falls to record-low of $21K over worrying inflation data

It showed some signs of bottoming out in mid-May but worrying US inflation data did "little to cushion falling sentiment", reports Coindesk.



Bitcoin nosedived after crypto lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals citing "extreme market conditions".



"Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts," the firm wrote in a memo to clients.



Bitcoin (BTC) had reached an all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021, and has fallen more than 60 per cent since then.



According to analysts, Bitcoin may hit a grim $14,000 this year at this rate.