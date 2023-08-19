BJP courts online influencers ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

In June, Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, better known by his online handle @BeerBiceps, began interviewing ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on his YouTube channel.

Allahbadia's YouTube channel has nearly 6 million subscribers and features an impressive line-up of interviews that includes top cabinet ministers such as information minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

The videos were labeled as co-presentations with @MyGovIndia, a citizenry engagement platform set up by the Indian government. The interview with S Jaishankar alone racked up more than 6.2 million views.

Raj Shamani, another prominent YouTuber with 2 million followers, also uploaded interviews with BJP politicians that were "co-presented by MyGov".

Piyush Goyal, commerce and industry minister, also recently held an online round table with over 50 top-performing YouTubers in the country on various issues.