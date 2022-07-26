'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer gets 172 million views in 24 hours

The footage showcases the nation of Wakanda going to war against an army of Atlanteans, led by the fearful Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are reprising their roles from the original 'Black Panther', joined by series newcomer Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Alex Nivilani and Mabel Cadena.



Before the teaser was shown to the Hall H crowd at Comic-Con, director Ryan Coogler and several members of the film's ensemble took the stage to introduce the film and discuss the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who led the original 2018 'Black Panther' before he died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.



"It's going to be hard to follow that up, but we'll try," Coogler told the crowd.



'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will hit theaters on November 11.