Blast in Istanbul likely act of terror: President

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the blast that hit Istanbul on Sunday was likely an act of terror.

"Although it is too early to confirm 100 per cent, initial reports and information from the governor's office show (the blast) smells like terror," Erdogan said at a press conference in Istanbul before heading to Indonesia for the G20 summit.

"It looks like a single woman had a role in it," added the President, noting a full-scale investigation was underway, Xinhua news agency reported.