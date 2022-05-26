Blasts in Afghan cities kill 14 people

At least 14 people were killed and 32 others injured in four separate explosions that rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, authorities said.



Five people were killed and 17 others injured after a blast ripped through a mosque during prayers on Wednesday evening in Kabul's Kolola Pushta locality, reports Xinhua news agency.



The blast occurred when people were offering prayers in Hazrat-e-Zekria Mosque, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a tweet.