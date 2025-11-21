Blaze sweeps COP30 venue in Belem, leaving 21 hurt amid chaos, evacuation

A sweeping blaze tore through the heart of the UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil’s Belem, injuring at least 21 people and plunging one of the world’s most crucial environmental gatherings into chaos.

The fire erupted around 2 pm on Thursday inside the sprawling Blue Zone — the summit’s nerve centre, home to high-stakes negotiations, country pavilions, media rooms, and the main plenary hall — sending thousands fleeing as thick black smoke curled into the Amazon sky.

Panic rippled through the venue as delegates, journalists, and officials rushed toward exit gates, many coughing from smoke inhalation. According to Brazil’s Ministry of Health, 19 of the injured were treated for breathing difficulties and two for anxiety, with none suffering burns. Twelve have already been discharged, while others continue to receive care under the watch of municipal, state, and federal medical teams.

Among those swiftly evacuated were UN secretary-general António Guterres and India’s environment minister Bhupender Yadav, both present in the Blue Zone when the incident unfolded. UNDSS personnel guided an orderly evacuation as firefighters battled flames that had quickly spread across decorative textiles lining the massive temporary structure. The fire was brought under control in about six minutes.