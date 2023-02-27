BLF unravels the high-intensity conflict in Balochistan that Pak wants hidden

The BLA and its deadly Majeed Brigade have carried out some big attacks in Balochistan leading to considerable demoralisation in the security forces, particularly the Frontier Corps (FC).



Last year the BLF carried out daring attacks beginning in January when it launched a fire-raid on a check post on January 25, 2022 killing at least ten soldiers in Kech. A BLF annual report released earlier this year highlights how the fighters have kept the Pakistani paramilitary forces on their toes.



The BLA and its specialised guerrilla unit, the Majeed Brigade raided security force camps in Noshki and Panjgur in a gun and bomb attack and took over the camps for almost three days, keeping the army's rescue teams at bay.



It even claimed to have shot down an army helicopter in September - the second loss for Pakistan in just a few months.



With a seven-decade-long armed struggle for independence in Balochistan, that borders Afghanistan and Iran, the restive province is largely run by the Pakistani military. With the high intensity conflict, the authorities have imposed a blackout on the media. With China stepping into the province in pursuit of a dual-use port in the city of Gwadar, the Pakistani military has tightened its grip on Balochistan.