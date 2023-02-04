Blinken postpones China visit following 'spy balloon' appearance over US Airspace

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days. “We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America,” said Ryder, a day after the first craft was spotted over US airspace. “We now assess it as another Chinese surveillance balloon,” he added.

He told reporters on Thursday that the balloon was "travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground. NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) continues to track and monitor it closely," he said, adding the balloon was spotted over Montana on Thursday and is "said to be the size of three buses".

Montana, a sparsely populated state, is home to one of only three nuclear missile silo fields in the US, at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

"Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information," Ryder said.