BlockFi, Crypto.com lay off hundreds as digital coins crash

The 20 per cent workforce reduction will result in laying off 170 to 200 people from its 850-strong staff.



Since Q1 2022, the macroeconomic environment has shifted dramatically, sparking a dramatic pull back in equity and crypto markets.



"As a result, our number one goal has been to achieve profitability so that we can own our destiny as we navigate what many expect to be an extended global recession," said Prince.



Earlier, crypto.com announced it's laying off around 260 employees, or nearly 5 per cent of its workforce.



Its CEO Kris Marszalek said in a tweet thread that the company's approach is to stay focused on executing against its roadmap and optimising for profitability.



"That means making difficult and necessary decisions to ensure continued and sustainable growth for the long term by making targeted reductions of approximately 260 or 5% of our corporate workforce," he announced.