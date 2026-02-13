BNP claims commanding majority in Bangla polls; Tarique Rahman set to be PM

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies have claimed a sweeping victory in the country’s 13th parliamentary elections, with unofficial results suggesting the alliance has secured a clear majority in the Jatiya Sangsad.

Local media reports on Friday indicated that the BNP-led bloc had won 210 seats, comfortably surpassing the threshold required to form a government. The outcome sets the stage for party chairman Tarique Rahman to assume the office of prime minister, marking the return of a male head of government in Bangladesh after nearly 35 years.

Preliminary results announced following Thursday night’s vote count showed that Rahman won the Dhaka-17 constituency with 72,699 votes. His closest challenger, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate S.M. Khaliduzzaman, received 68,300 votes, leaving Rahman with a margin of 4,399 ballots. Voting in the constituency was conducted across 125 centres, including postal ballots, according to the returning officer for Dhaka division.