Boat capsizes in northern Nigeria’s Yobe state, at least 25 dead, 14 missing
Passenger vessel returning from local market overturns in Yobe River; search and rescue operations under way
At least 25 people were killed and 14 others remained missing after a passenger boat capsized in Yobe State in northern Nigeria, emergency services said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday night in Garbi town when the boat overturned while travelling along the Yobe River, according to the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency.
Officials said the boat was carrying local residents returning from a market, along with others who had been engaged in fishing and farming activities, when it capsized.
Out of the 52 passengers on board, 13 people were rescued and are currently receiving medical treatment, the agency said in a statement.
“Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with security agencies, emergency responders, and local community volunteers working tirelessly to locate the missing passengers and recover bodies,” the agency said.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the capsizing. Boat accidents are common in parts of northern Nigeria, particularly during night travel, often linked to overcrowding, poor visibility and lack of safety measures.
Further details are awaited as rescue operations continue.
