Boat capsizes in northern Nigeria’s Yobe state, at least 25 dead, 14 missing

At least 25 people were killed and 14 others remained missing after a passenger boat capsized in Yobe State in northern Nigeria, emergency services said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Garbi town when the boat overturned while travelling along the Yobe River, according to the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said the boat was carrying local residents returning from a market, along with others who had been engaged in fishing and farming activities, when it capsized.

Out of the 52 passengers on board, 13 people were rescued and are currently receiving medical treatment, the agency said in a statement.