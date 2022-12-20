Bodies piled on top of each other in hospital morgues as Covid sweeps through Beijing

The person, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said he had only been able to get a cremation that fast due to his rank and connections within the Chinese political system, RFA reported.



According to the person, who works in the Communist Party's political and legal affairs system, which directs and governs law enforcement across the country, the current wave of Covid-19 infections in Beijing was driven by transmissions in hospitals, known as nosocomial infections.



"A relative of mine had been recuperating in hospital (from something else), but the hospitals back then basically weren't discharging anyone, because the 20th Party Congress was on at the time, and they said it was because they feared having them test positive once they got out," the person said.