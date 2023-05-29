Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as new Nigerian President

Although Abubakar and Obi have said the election outcome was manipulated, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, who did not contest after eight years in power, said the results were "credible" and the vote was "fair and transparent", the BBC reported.



Meanwhile, the swearing in ceremony in the capital Abuja on Monday will be attended by dignitaries from across the continent, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Tinubu had been eyeing the presidency for years to build a strong political structure with a vast network of supporters nationwide.



He campaigned for the presidency under the slogan: "It's my turn".



Buhari will step down after two terms in office, marked by economic stagnation and growing insecurity around the country.