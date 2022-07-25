Bolsonaro officially announces re-lection bid

According to the latest data released by Datafolha poll in June, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes the lead with 47 per cent of the vote, followed by Bolsonaro with 28 per cent.



The left-wing Workers' Party (PT) officially nominated Lula on July 21, while left-of-centre candidate Ciro Gomes, running in a distant third, was nominated by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) the previous day.