Bolsonaro taken into preventive custody as coup plot probe reaches final phase

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was taken into preventive custody in the early hours of Saturday following an order issued by the Federal Supreme Court, authorities confirmed.

Federal Police officers detained the former leader at around 6 am local time and transferred him directly to their headquarters in Brasília. Officials clarified that the detention is not linked to a conviction but is a precautionary measure sought by investigators overseeing an alleged coup plot.

Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022, had been under house arrest since 4 August. The Supreme Court ordered his preventive detention on grounds of maintaining public order as the investigation entered its concluding stage.